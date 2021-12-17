Log in
Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 2.17% This Week to Settle at $73.52 -- Data Talk

12/17/2021 | 03:17pm EST
Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Feb. delivery lost $1.63 per barrel, or 2.17% to $73.52 this week

--Down seven of the past eight weeks

--Today it is down $1.50 or 2.00%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Dec. 6, 2021

--Off 14.91% from its 52-week high of $86.40 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 46.81% from its 52-week low of $50.08 hit Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020

--Rose 40.68% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.91% from its 2021 settlement high of $86.40 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 43.90% from its 2021 settlement low of $51.09 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 49.67% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 4.18%

--Year-to-date it is up $21.72 or 41.93%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-17-21 1516ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.49% 73.45 Delayed Quote.43.85%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -0.89% 625.6178 Delayed Quote.43.38%
WTI -1.49% 70.774 Delayed Quote.48.59%
