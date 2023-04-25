Front Month ICE Brent Crude for June delivery lost $1.96 per barrel, or 2.37% to $80.77 today

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, March 31, 2023

--Off 34.64% from its 52-week high of $123.58 hit Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Up 10.69% from its 52-week low of $72.97 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Down 23.07% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.41% from its 2023 settlement high of $88.19 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 10.69% from its 2023 settlement low of $72.97 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Off 44.71% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 1.25%

--Year-to-date it is down $5.14 or 5.98%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-25-23 1518ET