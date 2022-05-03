Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 2.43% to Settle at $104.97 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for July delivery lost $2.61 per barrel, or 2.43% to $104.97 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, April 25, 2022

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, April 25, 2022

--Off 17.98% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 61.22% from its 52-week low of $65.11 hit Thursday, May 20, 2021

--Rose 52.40% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.98% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 32.91% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 28.14% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $27.19 or 34.96%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-03-22 1511ET