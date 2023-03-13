Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 2.43% to Settle at $80.77 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for May delivery lost $2.01 per barrel, or 2.43% to $80.77 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, March 7, 2023

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023

--Off 34.64% from its 52-week high of $123.58 hit Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Up 6.14% from its 52-week low of $76.10 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Down 24.44% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.41% from its 2023 settlement high of $88.19 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 3.76% from its 2023 settlement low of $77.84 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 44.71% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 3.72%

--Year-to-date it is down $5.14 or 5.98%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-13-23 1515ET