Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 2.62% This Week to Settle at $95.99 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Jan. delivery lost $2.58 per barrel, or 2.62% to $95.99 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending Oct. 14, 2022

--Snaps a three week winning streak

--Today it is up $2.32 or 2.48%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 4, 2022

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $3.34 or 3.60% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022

--Off 25.00% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 39.38% from its 52-week low of $68.87 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 16.82% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 25.00% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 21.54% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 34.29% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 1.22%

--Year-to-date it is up $18.21 or 23.41%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-11-22 1530ET