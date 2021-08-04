Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 2.80% to Settle at $70.38 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Oct. delivery lost $2.03 per barrel, or 2.80% to $70.38 today

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down $5.95 or 7.80% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, July 19, 2021

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, July 20, 2021

--Off 8.79% from its 52-week high of $77.16 hit Monday, July 5, 2021

--Up 87.88% from its 52-week low of $37.46 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 55.81% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.79% from its 2021 settlement high of $77.16 hit Monday, July 5, 2021

--Up 37.76% from its 2021 settlement low of $51.09 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 51.82% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $18.58 or 35.87%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

