Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 2.86% to Settle at $103.86 -- Data Talk

07/21/2022 | 03:16pm EDT
Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Sept. delivery lost $3.06 per barrel, or 2.86% to $103.86 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 12, 2022

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $3.49 or 3.25% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, July 13, 2022

--Off 18.85% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 59.34% from its 52-week low of $65.18 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 40.75% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.85% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 31.50% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 28.90% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 9.54%

--Year-to-date it is up $26.08 or 33.53%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-21-22 1515ET

