Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 2.97% to Settle at $93.14 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Jan. delivery lost $2.85 per barrel, or 2.97% to $93.14 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Down four of the past six sessions

--Off 27.22% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 35.24% from its 52-week low of $68.87 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 13.52% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 27.22% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 17.93% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 36.24% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 1.78%

--Year-to-date it is up $15.36 or 19.75%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-14-22 1510ET