Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. World
  4. OTC Data Services
  5. WTI
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  03:21 2022-11-14 pm EST
85.30 USD   -4.90%
03:16pSoybeans, corn end lower as crude oil sags; wheat firms
RE
03:11pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 2.97% to Settle at $93.14 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:06pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 3.11% to Settle at $2.5285 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 2.97% to Settle at $93.14 -- Data Talk

11/14/2022 | 03:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Jan. delivery lost $2.85 per barrel, or 2.97% to $93.14 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Down four of the past six sessions

--Off 27.22% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 35.24% from its 52-week low of $68.87 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 13.52% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 27.22% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 17.93% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 36.24% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 1.78%

--Year-to-date it is up $15.36 or 19.75%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-14-22 1510ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -4.28% 92.59 Delayed Quote.23.02%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -3.19% 777.8732 Real-time Quote.21.38%
WTI -4.86% 85.309 Delayed Quote.18.00%
All news about WTI
03:16pSoybeans, corn end lower as crude oil sags; wheat firms
RE
03:11pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 2.97% to Settle at $93.14 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:06pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 3.11% to Settle at $2.5285 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:06pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 0.32% to Settle at $3.5440 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:06pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 3.47% to Settle at $85.87 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:54pTRADING UPDATES: Aeorema reinstates payout; Resolute upsizes fundraise
AN
02:43pWTI Crude Oil Falls on Rising Covid-19 Cases in China and a Recovering Dollar
MT
02:35pDecember WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes Down US$3.09; Settles at US$85.87 per Barrel
MT
01:47pSector Update: Energy Stocks Higher Amid Weaker Crude Oil Prices
MT
01:43pSector Update: Financial Stocks Falling to Begin New Week
MT
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral