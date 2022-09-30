Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 23.39% This Quarter to Settle at $87.96 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Nov. delivery lost $26.85 per barrel, or 23.39% to $87.96 this quarter
--Largest one quarter net and percentage decline since the first quarter of 2020
--Snaps a two quarter winning streak
--This month it is down $8.53 or 8.84%
--Down for four consecutive months
--Down $34.88 or 28.39% over the last four months
--Largest four month net decline since April 2020
--Largest four month percentage decline since May 2020
--Longest losing streak since June 2017 when the market fell for six straight months
--This week it is up $1.81 or 2.10%
--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending Aug. 26, 2022
--Snaps a four week losing streak
--Today it is down 53.00 cents or 0.60%
--Down for two consecutive sessions
--Down $1.36 or 1.52% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Down six of the past nine sessions
--Off 31.27% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 27.72% from its 52-week low of $68.87 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021
--Rose 10.95% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 31.27% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 11.37% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Off 39.79% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008
--Year-to-date it is up $10.18 or 13.09%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
