Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 23.39% This Quarter to Settle at $87.96 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Nov. delivery lost $26.85 per barrel, or 23.39% to $87.96 this quarter

--Largest one quarter net and percentage decline since the first quarter of 2020

--Snaps a two quarter winning streak

--This month it is down $8.53 or 8.84%

--Down for four consecutive months

--Down $34.88 or 28.39% over the last four months

--Largest four month net decline since April 2020

--Largest four month percentage decline since May 2020

--Longest losing streak since June 2017 when the market fell for six straight months

--This week it is up $1.81 or 2.10%

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending Aug. 26, 2022

--Snaps a four week losing streak

--Today it is down 53.00 cents or 0.60%

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $1.36 or 1.52% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down six of the past nine sessions

--Off 31.27% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 27.72% from its 52-week low of $68.87 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 10.95% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 31.27% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 11.37% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 39.79% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $10.18 or 13.09%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

