Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 3.22% to Settle at $81.99 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Jan. delivery lost $2.73 per barrel, or 3.22% to $81.99 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 2, 2021

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021

--Off 5.10% from its 52-week high of $86.40 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 107.83% from its 52-week low of $39.45 hit Friday, Nov. 6, 2020

--Rose 98.86% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.10% from its 2021 settlement high of $86.40 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 60.48% from its 2021 settlement low of $51.09 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 43.87% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $30.19 or 58.28%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

11-03-21 1519ET