Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 3.22% to Settle at $81.99 -- Data Talk

11/03/2021 | 03:19pm EDT
Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Jan. delivery lost $2.73 per barrel, or 3.22% to $81.99 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 2, 2021

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021

--Off 5.10% from its 52-week high of $86.40 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 107.83% from its 52-week low of $39.45 hit Friday, Nov. 6, 2020

--Rose 98.86% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.10% from its 2021 settlement high of $86.40 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 60.48% from its 2021 settlement low of $51.09 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 43.87% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $30.19 or 58.28%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-03-21 1519ET

All news about WTI
03:33pICE CLOSING REVIEW : Canola Pulls Away From Losses, Finishing Mixed
DJ
03:19pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 3.22% to Settle at $81.99 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:14pExxon warns some assets may be at risk for impairment due to climate change -filing
RE
03:12pTSX BRIEF : Among Sectors, Health Care Up 3.6% and Financials Up Near 0.9%; But Energy Dow..
MT
03:11pCBOT wheat futures extend retreat from 2012 high
RE
03:04pCorn Slips on Stalled Momentum -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
03:02pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 4.55% to Settle at $2.3385 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 3.63% to Settle at $80.86 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 2.94% to Settle at $2.4345 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:00pOil falls to near 4-week low after big build in U.S. inventories
RE
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish