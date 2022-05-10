Log in
WTI
05/10 03:31:35 pm EDT
98.62 USD   -3.04%
03:04pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 2.76% to Settle at $3.5415 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 2.54% to Settle at $3.9322 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 3.23% to Settle at $99.76 -- Data Talk
DJ
Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 3.28% to Settle at $102.46 -- Data Talk

05/10/2022 | 03:10pm EDT

05/10/2022 | 03:10pm EDT
Front Month ICE Brent Crude for July delivery lost $3.48 per barrel, or 3.28% to $102.46 today


--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $9.93 or 8.84% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar decline since Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Largest two day percentage decline since Tuesday, March 15, 2022

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, April 25, 2022

--Off 19.94% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 57.36% from its 52-week low of $65.11 hit Thursday, May 20, 2021

--Rose 49.47% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.94% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 29.73% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 29.86% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 6.29%

--Year-to-date it is up $24.68 or 31.73%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-10-22 1509ET

