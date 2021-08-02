Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 3.34% to Settle at $72.89 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Oct. (new front month) delivery lost $2.52 per barrel, or 3.34% to $72.89 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, July 19, 2021

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, July 21, 2021

--Off 5.53% from its 52-week high of $77.16 hit Monday, July 5, 2021

--Up 94.58% from its 52-week low of $37.46 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 65.10% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.53% from its 2021 settlement high of $77.16 hit Monday, July 5, 2021

--Up 42.67% from its 2021 settlement low of $51.09 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 50.10% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $21.09 or 40.71%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-02-21 1512ET