WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  03:53 2022-11-23 pm EST
77.46 USD   -4.71%
03:53pSector Update: Energy Stocks Pare Losses Late as Broader Wednesday Markets Rise
MT
03:52pCANADA FX DEBT-C$ rises on 'dovish' Fed minutes; gains capped as oil slides
RE
03:49pU.s. license for chevron to export venezuelan oil shifts country…
RE
Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 3.34% to Settle at $85.41 -- Data Talk

11/23/2022 | 03:12pm EST
Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Jan. delivery lost $2.95 per barrel, or 3.34% to $85.41 today


--Largest one day dollar decline since Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

--Down five of the past six sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Off 33.26% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 24.02% from its 52-week low of $68.87 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 3.84% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 33.26% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 8.14% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 41.53% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 9.93%

--Year-to-date it is up $7.63 or 9.81%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-23-22 1511ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -4.24% 84.58 Delayed Quote.12.66%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -2.92% 724.5966 Real-time Quote.11.97%
WTI -4.72% 77.464 Delayed Quote.6.62%
