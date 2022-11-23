Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 3.34% to Settle at $85.41 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Jan. delivery lost $2.95 per barrel, or 3.34% to $85.41 today

--Largest one day dollar decline since Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

--Down five of the past six sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Off 33.26% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 24.02% from its 52-week low of $68.87 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 3.84% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 33.26% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 8.14% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 41.53% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 9.93%

--Year-to-date it is up $7.63 or 9.81%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-23-22 1511ET