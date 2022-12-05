Advanced search
  Homepage
  Commodities
  World
  4. OTC Data Services
  WTI
  News
  7. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  03:45 2022-12-05 pm EST
77.29 USD   -4.74%
03:50pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 3.38% to Settle at $82.68 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:47pLibya's GNU says it lifted force majeure for oil & gas exploration
RE
03:44pSector Update: Energy
MT
Summary

Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 3.38% to Settle at $82.68 -- Data Talk

12/05/2022 | 03:50pm EST
Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Feb. delivery lost $2.89 per barrel, or 3.38% to $82.68 today


--Largest one day dollar decline since Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022

--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $4.20 or 4.83% over the last two sessions

--Today's settlement value is the seventh lowest this year

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

--Off 35.40% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 15.60% from its 52-week low of $71.52 hit Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

--Rose 13.14% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 35.40% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 4.68% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 43.40% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $4.90 or 6.30%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-05-22 1549ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -4.58% 82.92 Delayed Quote.10.28%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -3.12% 705.5327 Real-time Quote.10.02%
WTI -4.80% 77.288 Delayed Quote.6.45%
