Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 3.38% to Settle at $82.68 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Feb. delivery lost $2.89 per barrel, or 3.38% to $82.68 today

--Largest one day dollar decline since Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022

--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $4.20 or 4.83% over the last two sessions

--Today's settlement value is the seventh lowest this year

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

--Off 35.40% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 15.60% from its 52-week low of $71.52 hit Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

--Rose 13.14% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 35.40% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 4.68% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 43.40% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $4.90 or 6.30%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

