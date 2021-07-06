Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 3.41% to Settle at $74.53 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Sept. delivery lost $2.63 per barrel, or 3.41% to $74.53 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, April 5, 2021

--Snaps a five session winning streak

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, June 18, 2021

--Off 3.41% from its 52-week high of $77.16 hit Monday, July 5, 2021

--Up 98.96% from its 52-week low of $37.46 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 73.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.41% from its 2021 settlement high of $77.16 hit Monday, July 5, 2021

--Up 45.88% from its 2021 settlement low of $51.09 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 48.98% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $22.73 or 43.88%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-06-21 1506ET