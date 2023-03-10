Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 3.55% This Week to Settle at $82.78 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for May delivery lost $3.05 per barrel, or 3.55% to $82.78 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending Feb. 17, 2023

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Today it is up $1.19 or 1.46%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 33.02% from its 52-week high of $123.58 hit Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Up 8.78% from its 52-week low of $76.10 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Down 26.53% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.13% from its 2023 settlement high of $88.19 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 6.35% from its 2023 settlement low of $77.84 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 43.33% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 1.32%

--Year-to-date it is down $3.13 or 3.64%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-23 1517ET