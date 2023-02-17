Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 3.92% This Week to Settle at $83.00 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for April delivery lost $3.39 per barrel, or 3.92% to $83.00 this week

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down $2.14 or 2.51%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Down for four consecutive sessions

--Down $3.61 or 4.17% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Longest losing streak since Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, when the market fell for six straight sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Feb. 6, 2023

--Off 35.15% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 9.07% from its 52-week low of $76.10 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Down 11.27% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.89% from its 2023 settlement high of $88.19 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 6.63% from its 2023 settlement low of $77.84 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 43.18% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 1.76%

--Year-to-date it is down $2.91 or 3.39%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

