WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  03:56:58 2023-02-17 pm EST
76.51 USD   -1.96%
04:10pTSX Ends Week With More Losses As Lower Commodity Prices Weigh on Resources Heavy Index
MT
04:09pMyanmar parallel government asks U.S. for more sanctions, funding for anti-junta forces
RE
04:05pGuyana aims to reclaim, offer 20% of Exxon oil block
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 3.92% This Week to Settle at $83.00 -- Data Talk

02/17/2023 | 03:17pm EST
Front Month ICE Brent Crude for April delivery lost $3.39 per barrel, or 3.92% to $83.00 this week


--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down $2.14 or 2.51%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Down for four consecutive sessions

--Down $3.61 or 4.17% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Longest losing streak since Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, when the market fell for six straight sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Feb. 6, 2023

--Off 35.15% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 9.07% from its 52-week low of $76.10 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Down 11.27% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.89% from its 2023 settlement high of $88.19 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 6.63% from its 2023 settlement low of $77.84 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 43.18% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 1.76%

--Year-to-date it is down $2.91 or 3.39%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-23 1516ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -2.04% 82.94 Delayed Quote.-0.84%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -2.51% 703.5753 Real-time Quote.-1.29%
WTI -1.94% 76.505 Delayed Quote.-2.18%
