Front Month ICE Brent Crude for July delivery lost $2.99 per barrel, or 3.97% to $72.33 today

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down $7.21 or 9.06% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Down five of the past seven sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

--Off 41.47% from its 52-week high of $123.58 hit Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Down 34.33% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.98% from its 2023 settlement high of $88.19 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Off 50.49% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is down $13.58 or 15.81%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-03-23 1517ET