WTI
Delayed  -  04/25 03:30:13 pm EDT
99.11 USD   -1.22%
03:27pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 4.06% to Settle at $102.32 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 1.97% to Settle at $3.2398 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 3.87% to Settle at $4.0909 -- Data Talk
DJ
Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 4.06% to Settle at $102.32 -- Data Talk

04/25/2022 | 03:27pm EDT
Front Month ICE Brent Crude for June delivery lost $4.33 per barrel, or 4.06% to $102.32 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, April 19, 2022

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $6.01 or 5.55% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, April 20, 2022

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, April 11, 2022

--Off 20.05% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 57.15% from its 52-week low of $65.11 hit Thursday, May 20, 2021

--Rose 55.86% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.05% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 29.55% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 29.96% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 5.18%

--Year-to-date it is up $24.54 or 31.55%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-25-22 1524ET

