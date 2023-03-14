Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 4.11% to Settle at $77.45 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for May delivery lost $3.32 per barrel, or 4.11% to $77.45 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $5.33 or 6.44% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Down five of the past six sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Off 37.33% from its 52-week high of $123.58 hit Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Up 1.77% from its 52-week low of $76.10 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Down 22.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.18% from its 2023 settlement high of $88.19 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Off 46.98% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 7.68%

--Year-to-date it is down $8.46 or 9.85%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-14-23 1517ET