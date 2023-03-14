Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. World
  4. OTC Data Services
  5. WTI
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  03:48:13 2023-03-14 pm EDT
71.58 USD   -4.15%
03:52pConsumer Inflation Report Lifts Equities
MT
03:46pSector Update: Energy
MT
03:18pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 4.11% to Settle at $77.45 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 4.11% to Settle at $77.45 -- Data Talk

03/14/2023 | 03:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for May delivery lost $3.32 per barrel, or 4.11% to $77.45 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $5.33 or 6.44% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Down five of the past six sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Off 37.33% from its 52-week high of $123.58 hit Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Up 1.77% from its 52-week low of $76.10 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Down 22.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.18% from its 2023 settlement high of $88.19 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Off 46.98% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 7.68%

--Year-to-date it is down $8.46 or 9.85%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-14-23 1517ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -3.74% 77.53 Delayed Quote.-3.30%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -4.60% 651.405 Real-time Quote.-4.22%
WTI -4.15% 71.584 Delayed Quote.-4.16%
All news about WTI
03:52pConsumer Inflation Report Lifts Equities
MT
03:46pSector Update: Energy
MT
03:18pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 4.11% to Settle at $77.45 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:08pICE Review: Canola Continues Lower on Tuesday
DJ
03:05pUS senators seek to expand sales of ethanol-gas blend with support from Big Oil
RE
03:00pTrending: ConocoPhillips Gets Approval for Alaskan Drilling Project
DJ
02:59pGlobal equities gain, as rising bond yields pressure gold
RE
02:59pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 1.48% to Settle at $2.5530 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:59pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 1.71% to Settle at $2.7144 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:59pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 4.64% to Settle at $71.33 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish