Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 4.13% This Week to Settle at $107.02 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Sept. delivery lost $4.61 per barrel, or 4.13% to $107.02 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending June 17, 2022

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down $6.10 or 5.39% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week net and percentage decline since the week ending June 24, 2022

--Today it is up $2.37 or 2.26%

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $6.33 or 6.29% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, May 16, 2022

--Off 16.38% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 64.19% from its 52-week low of $65.18 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 41.65% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.38% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 35.50% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 26.74% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 6.79%

--Year-to-date it is up $29.24 or 37.59%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

07-08-22 1518ET