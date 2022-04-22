Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 4.52% This Week to Settle at $106.65 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for June delivery lost $5.05 per barrel, or 4.52% to $106.65 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending April 1, 2022

--Down five of the past seven weeks

--Today it is down $1.68 or 1.55%

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, April 12, 2022

--Off 16.67% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 63.80% from its 52-week low of $65.11 hit Thursday, May 20, 2021

--Rose 61.32% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.67% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 35.03% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 26.99% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 1.17%

--Year-to-date it is up $28.87 or 37.12%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

