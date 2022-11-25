Advanced search
WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  01:45 2022-11-25 pm EST
76.53 USD   -1.80%
Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 4.55% This Week to Settle at $83.63 -- Data Talk

11/25/2022 | 03:02pm EST
Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Jan. delivery lost $3.99 per barrel, or 4.55% to $83.63 this week


--Down for three consecutive weeks

--Down $14.94 or 15.16% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week net decline since the week ending March 27, 2020

--Largest three week percentage decline since the week ending May 1, 2020

--Today it is down $1.71 or 2.00%

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down $4.73 or 5.35% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 21, 2022

--Down seven of the past eight sessions

--Today's settlement value is the seventh lowest this year

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

--Off 34.65% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 21.43% from its 52-week low of $68.87 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 15.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 34.65% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 5.89% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 42.75% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 11.81%

--Year-to-date it is up $5.85 or 7.52%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-25-22 1501ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -1.44% 83.79 Delayed Quote.8.31%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -1.68% 712.4263 Real-time Quote.9.46%
WTI -1.80% 76.529 Delayed Quote.2.86%
