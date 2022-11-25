Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 4.55% This Week to Settle at $83.63 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Jan. delivery lost $3.99 per barrel, or 4.55% to $83.63 this week
--Down for three consecutive weeks
--Down $14.94 or 15.16% over the last three weeks
--Largest three week net decline since the week ending March 27, 2020
--Largest three week percentage decline since the week ending May 1, 2020
--Today it is down $1.71 or 2.00%
--Down for three consecutive sessions
--Down $4.73 or 5.35% over the last three sessions
--Largest three day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 21, 2022
--Down seven of the past eight sessions
--Today's settlement value is the seventh lowest this year
--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Jan. 10, 2022
--Off 34.65% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 21.43% from its 52-week low of $68.87 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021
--Rose 15.00% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 34.65% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 5.89% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Off 42.75% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008
--Month-to-date it is down 11.81%
--Year-to-date it is up $5.85 or 7.52%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
