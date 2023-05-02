Front Month ICE Brent Crude for July delivery lost $3.99 per barrel, or 5.03% to $75.32 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $4.22 or 5.31% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, April 26, 2023

--Down four of the past six sessions

--Today's settlement value is the sixth lowest this year

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, March 24, 2023

--Off 39.05% from its 52-week high of $123.58 hit Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Up 3.22% from its 52-week low of $72.97 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Down 28.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.59% from its 2023 settlement high of $88.19 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 3.22% from its 2023 settlement low of $72.97 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Off 48.44% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is down $10.59 or 12.33%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-02-23 1508ET