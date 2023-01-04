Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 5.19% to Settle at $77.84 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for March delivery lost $4.26 per barrel, or 5.19% to $77.84 today

--Largest one day dollar decline since Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

--Largest one day percentage decline since Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $8.07 or 9.39% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar decline since Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

--Largest two day percentage decline since Wednesday, July 6, 2022

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Off 39.18% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 2.29% from its 52-week low of $76.10 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Down 3.66% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.19% from its 2023 settlement high of $82.10 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Off 46.71% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is down $8.07 or 9.39%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-04-23 1517ET