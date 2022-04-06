Log in
  Homepage
  Commodities
  WTI
  News
  Summary
       

WTI
Summary 
Summary

Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 5.22% to Settle at $101.07 -- Data Talk

04/06/2022 | 03:18pm EDT
Front Month ICE Brent Crude for June delivery lost $5.57 per barrel, or 5.22% to $101.07 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, March 28, 2022

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $6.46 or 6.01% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, April 1, 2022

--Down six of the past eight sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, March 16, 2022

--Off 21.03% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 60.56% from its 52-week low of $62.95 hit Friday, April 9, 2021

--Rose 60.02% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.03% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 27.97% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 30.81% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $23.29 or 29.94%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-06-22 1517ET

Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish