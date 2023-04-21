Front Month ICE Brent Crude for June delivery lost $4.65 per barrel, or 5.39% to $81.66 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending March 17, 2023

--Snaps a four week winning streak

--Today it is up 56.00 cents or 0.69%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, April 12, 2023

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 33.92% from its 52-week high of $123.58 hit Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Up 11.91% from its 52-week low of $72.97 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Down 23.43% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.40% from its 2023 settlement high of $88.19 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 11.91% from its 2023 settlement low of $72.97 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Off 44.10% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 2.37%

--Year-to-date it is down $4.25 or 4.95%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-21-23 1523ET