WTI
Delayed  -  03:46 2022-08-30 pm EDT
91.96 USD   -5.02%
03:52pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Stumble with Big Drop in Commodity Prices
MT
03:52pICE REVIEW : A Turnaround Tuesday for Canola
DJ
03:38pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 5.50% to Settle at $99.31 -- Data Talk

08/30/2022 | 03:12pm EDT
Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Oct. delivery lost $5.78 per barrel, or 5.50% to $99.31 today


--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Off 22.40% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 44.20% from its 52-week low of $68.87 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 36.06% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 22.40% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 25.74% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 32.02% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 9.73%

--Year-to-date it is up $21.53 or 27.68%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-30-22 1511ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -5.42% 99.19 Delayed Quote.29.12%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -4.95% 832.6818 Real-time Quote.32.33%
WTI -5.08% 91.941 Delayed Quote.28.55%
