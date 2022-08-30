Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 5.50% to Settle at $99.31 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Oct. delivery lost $5.78 per barrel, or 5.50% to $99.31 today

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Off 22.40% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 44.20% from its 52-week low of $68.87 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 36.06% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 22.40% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 25.74% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 32.02% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 9.73%

--Year-to-date it is up $21.53 or 27.68%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-30-22 1511ET