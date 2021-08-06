Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 6.25% This Week to Settle at $70.70 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Oct. delivery lost $4.71 per barrel, or 6.25% to $70.70 this week

--Largest one week net decline since the week ending April 24, 2020

--Largest one week percentage decline since the week ending March 19, 2021

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Down four of the past six weeks

--Today it is down 59.00 cents or 0.83%

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Off 8.37% from its 52-week high of $77.16 hit Monday, July 5, 2021

--Up 88.73% from its 52-week low of $37.46 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 59.23% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.37% from its 2021 settlement high of $77.16 hit Monday, July 5, 2021

--Up 38.38% from its 2021 settlement low of $51.09 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 51.60% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $18.90 or 36.49%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

