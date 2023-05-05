Front Month ICE Brent Crude for July delivery lost $5.03 per barrel, or 6.26% to $75.30 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending March 17, 2023

--Down for three consecutive weeks

--Down $11.01 or 12.76% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week net and percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 9, 2022

--Today it is up $2.80 or 3.86%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, April 3, 2023

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $2.97 or 4.11% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar gain since Wednesday, April 12, 2023

--Largest two day percentage gain since Tuesday, April 4, 2023

--Off 39.07% from its 52-week high of $123.58 hit Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Up 4.11% from its 52-week low of $72.33 hit Wednesday, May 3, 2023

--Down 33.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.62% from its 2023 settlement high of $88.19 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 4.11% from its 2023 settlement low of $72.33 hit Wednesday, May 3, 2023

--Off 48.45% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is down $10.61 or 12.35%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-05-23 1516ET