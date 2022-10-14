Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed  -  03:42 2022-10-14 pm EDT
85.71 USD   -3.62%
03:44pSector Update: Energy
MT
03:25pCANADA FX DEBT-C$ extends weekly decline as market turmoil bolsters greenback
RE
03:12pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 6.42% This Week to Settle at $91.63 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 6.42% This Week to Settle at $91.63 -- Data Talk

10/14/2022 | 03:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Dec. delivery lost $6.29 per barrel, or 6.42% to $91.63 this week


--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending Aug. 5, 2022

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Down five of the past seven weeks

--Today it is down $2.94 or 3.11%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

--Off 28.40% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 33.05% from its 52-week low of $68.87 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 7.98% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 28.40% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 16.02% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 37.27% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 4.17%

--Year-to-date it is up $13.85 or 17.81%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-22 1511ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.86% 91.72 Delayed Quote.18.60%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -2.76% 769.0221 Real-time Quote.16.77%
WTI -3.64% 85.708 Delayed Quote.18.08%
All news about WTI
03:44pSector Update: Energy
MT
03:25pCANADA FX DEBT-C$ extends weekly decline as market turmoil bolsters greenback
RE
03:12pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 6.42% This Week to Settle at $91.63 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:10pWheat Falls on Black Sea Export Deal Optimism -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
03:01pUS Oil Rig Count Increases by Eight This Week, Baker Hughes Says
MT
02:58pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 3.79% This Week to Settle at $2.6309 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:58pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 0.96% This Week to Settle at $3.9802 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:58pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 7.59% This Week to Settle at $85.61 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:41pWTI Crude Oil Closes Down 3.9% as Demand Worries Continue
MT
02:37pNovember WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes Down US$3.50; Settles at US$85.61 per Barrel
MT
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral