Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 6.42% This Week to Settle at $91.63 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Dec. delivery lost $6.29 per barrel, or 6.42% to $91.63 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending Aug. 5, 2022

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Down five of the past seven weeks

--Today it is down $2.94 or 3.11%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

--Off 28.40% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 33.05% from its 52-week low of $68.87 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 7.98% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 28.40% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 16.02% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 37.27% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 4.17%

--Year-to-date it is up $13.85 or 17.81%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

10-14-22 1511ET