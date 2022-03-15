Log in
WTI
Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 6.54% to Settle at $99.91 -- Data Talk

03/15/2022 | 03:10pm EDT
Front Month ICE Brent Crude for May delivery lost $6.99 per barrel, or 6.54% to $99.91 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 9, 2022

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $12.76 or 11.33% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, March 10, 2022

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, Feb. 25, 2022

--Off 21.93% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 64.35% from its 52-week low of $60.79 hit Tuesday, March 23, 2021

--Rose 46.09% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.93% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 26.50% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 31.61% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 1.07%

--Year-to-date it is up $22.13 or 28.45%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-15-22 1509ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -6.02% 99.03 Delayed Quote.36.01%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -6.60% 821.9584 Delayed Quote.32.94%
WTI -5.50% 95.816 Delayed Quote.42.12%
