Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 6.75% to Settle at $68.62 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Sept. delivery lost $4.97 per barrel, or 6.75% to $68.62 today

--Largest one day dollar decline since Tuesday, April 21, 2020

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, March 18, 2021

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, May 24, 2021

--Off 11.07% from its 52-week high of $77.16 hit Monday, July 5, 2021

--Up 83.18% from its 52-week low of $37.46 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 58.55% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.07% from its 2021 settlement high of $77.16 hit Monday, July 5, 2021

--Up 34.31% from its 2021 settlement low of $51.09 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 53.03% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 8.66%

--Year-to-date it is up $16.82 or 32.47%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

