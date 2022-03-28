Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 6.77% to Settle at $112.48 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for May delivery lost $8.17 per barrel, or 6.77% to $112.48 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 9, 2022

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, March 18, 2022

--Off 12.11% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 80.98% from its 52-week low of $62.15 hit Monday, April 5, 2021

--Rose 73.10% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.11% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 42.42% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 23.00% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 11.38%

--Year-to-date it is up $34.70 or 44.61%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

