WTI
Delayed  -  03:16 2022-07-12 pm EDT
95.52 USD   -7.41%
Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 7.11% to Settle at $99.49 -- Data Talk
DJ
TSX BRIEF : Among Sectors, Energy Down 2.25% Amid Lower Oil Prices and Materials Down 1.25% Amid Lower Gold Prices
MT
Corn Sinks as Macro Concerns Outweigh WASDE -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 7.11% to Settle at $99.49 -- Data Talk

07/12/2022 | 03:17pm EDT
Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Sept. delivery lost $7.61 per barrel, or 7.11% to $99.49 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, April 11, 2022

--Off 22.26% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 52.64% from its 52-week low of $65.18 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 30.07% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 22.26% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 25.97% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 31.89% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 13.34%

--Year-to-date it is up $21.71 or 27.91%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-12-22 1516ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -6.79% 99 Delayed Quote.37.19%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -8.12% 826.7243 Real-time Quote.35.92%
WTI -7.47% 95.524 Delayed Quote.38.53%
Technical analysis trends WTI
