Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 7.29% This Week to Settle at $113.12 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Aug. delivery lost $8.89 per barrel, or 7.29% to $113.12 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending April 1, 2022

--Snaps a four week winning streak

--Today it is down $6.69 or 5.58%

--Largest one day dollar decline since Monday, March 28, 2022

--Largest one day percentage decline since Monday, May 9, 2022

--Down five of the past seven sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, May 20, 2022

--Off 11.61% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 73.55% from its 52-week low of $65.18 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 53.88% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.61% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 43.23% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 22.56% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 7.91%

--Year-to-date it is up $35.34 or 45.44%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-17-22 1515ET