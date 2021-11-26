Log in
Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 7.82% This Week to Settle at $72.72 -- Data Talk

11/26/2021 | 02:34pm EST
Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Jan. delivery lost $6.17 per barrel, or 7.82% to $72.72 this week

--Largest one week net decline since the week ending April 24, 2020

--Largest one week percentage decline since the week ending Oct. 30, 2020

--Down for five consecutive weeks

--Down $12.81 or 14.98% over the last five weeks

--Largest five week net decline since the week ending April 9, 2020

--Largest five week percentage decline since the week ending April 24, 2020

--Longest losing streak since the week ending March 27, 2020 when the market fell for five straight weeks

--Today it is down $9.50 or 11.55%

--Largest one day dollar decline since Monday, March 9, 2020

--Largest one day percentage decline since Tuesday, April 21, 2020

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down $9.59 or 11.65% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar decline since Tuesday, March 10, 2020

--Largest three day percentage decline since Thursday, April 23, 2020

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021

--Off 15.83% from its 52-week high of $86.40 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 53.35% from its 52-week low of $47.42 hit Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020

--Rose 50.93% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.83% from its 2021 settlement high of $86.40 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 42.34% from its 2021 settlement low of $51.09 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 50.22% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 13.82%

--Year-to-date it is up $20.92 or 40.39%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-26-21 1433ET

