WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  03:30 2022-11-18 pm EST
80.04 USD   -2.49%
Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 8.72% This Week to Settle at $87.62 -- Data Talk

11/18/2022 | 03:16pm EST
Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Jan. delivery lost $8.37 per barrel, or 8.72% to $87.62 this week


--Largest one week net decline since the week ending Aug. 5, 2022

--Largest one week percent decline since the week ending April 1, 2022

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down $10.95 or 11.11% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week net decline since the week ending Aug. 12, 2022

--Largest two week percentage decline since the week ending April 8, 2022

--Today it is down $2.16 or 2.41%

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down $6.24 or 6.65% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Off 31.54% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 27.23% from its 52-week low of $68.87 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 11.07% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 31.54% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 10.94% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 40.02% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 7.60%

--Year-to-date it is up $9.84 or 12.65%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-18-22 1515ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -2.56% 87.69 Delayed Quote.18.90%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -1.88% 741.703 Real-time Quote.17.83%
WTI -2.60% 80.033 Delayed Quote.13.10%
