Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 9.45% to Settle at $102.77 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Sept. delivery lost $10.73 per barrel, or 9.45% to $102.77 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 9, 2022

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, May 10, 2022

--Off 19.70% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 57.67% from its 52-week low of $65.18 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 37.89% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.70% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 30.12% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 29.65% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $24.99 or 32.13%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

07-05-22 1513ET