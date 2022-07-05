Log in
WTI
Delayed  -  03:29 2022-07-05 pm EDT
99.90 USD   -9.44%
03:39pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
03:24pVenezuela billing Colombian pipeline for oil spills -report
RE
03:14pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 9.45% to Settle at $102.77 -- Data Talk
DJ
Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 9.45% to Settle at $102.77 -- Data Talk

07/05/2022 | 03:14pm EDT
Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Sept. delivery lost $10.73 per barrel, or 9.45% to $102.77 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 9, 2022

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, May 10, 2022

--Off 19.70% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 57.67% from its 52-week low of $65.18 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 37.89% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.70% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 30.12% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 29.65% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $24.99 or 32.13%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-05-22 1513ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -9.07% 103.15 Delayed Quote.46.07%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -7.94% 874.6393 Real-time Quote.43.52%
WTI -9.46% 99.898 Delayed Quote.43.54%
