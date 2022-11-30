Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 9.91% This Month to Settle at $85.43 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Jan. delivery lost $9.40 per barrel, or 9.91% to $85.43 this month

--Largest one month net and percentage decline since Aug. 2022

--Down five of the past six months

--Today it is up $2.40 or 2.89%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 4, 2022

--Snaps a five session losing streak

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022

--Off 33.25% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 24.05% from its 52-week low of $68.87 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 24.05% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 33.25% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 8.17% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 41.52% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $7.65 or 9.84%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-30-22 1509ET