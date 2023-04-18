Front Month ICE Brent Crude for June delivery gained one cent per barrel, or 0.01% to $84.77 today

--Up 12 of the past 16 sessions

--Off 31.40% from its 52-week high of $123.58 hit Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Up 16.17% from its 52-week low of $72.97 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Down 20.96% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.88% from its 2023 settlement high of $88.19 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 16.17% from its 2023 settlement low of $72.97 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Off 41.97% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 6.27%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.14 or 1.33%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-18-23 1510ET