WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  03:22:18 2023-04-05 pm EDT
80.42 USD   -0.62%
Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 0.06% to Settle at $84.99 -- Data Talk

04/05/2023 | 03:13pm EDT
Front Month ICE Brent Crude for June delivery gained five cents per barrel, or 0.06% to $84.99 today


--Up for five consecutive sessions

--Up $6.71 or 8.57% over the last five sessions

--Largest five day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, April 3, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Monday, March 6, 2023 when the market rose for five straight sessions

--Up seven of the past eight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, March 6, 2023

--Off 31.23% from its 52-week high of $123.58 hit Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Up 16.47% from its 52-week low of $72.97 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Down 15.91% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.63% from its 2023 settlement high of $88.19 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 16.47% from its 2023 settlement low of $72.97 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Off 41.82% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is down 92.00 cents or 1.07%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-05-23 1512ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.48% 84.81 Delayed Quote.-1.36%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -0.14% 721.8732 Real-time Quote.-1.13%
WTI -0.58% 80.425 Delayed Quote.-0.08%
