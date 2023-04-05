Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 0.06% to Settle at $84.99 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for June delivery gained five cents per barrel, or 0.06% to $84.99 today

--Up for five consecutive sessions

--Up $6.71 or 8.57% over the last five sessions

--Largest five day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, April 3, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Monday, March 6, 2023 when the market rose for five straight sessions

--Up seven of the past eight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, March 6, 2023

--Off 31.23% from its 52-week high of $123.58 hit Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Up 16.47% from its 52-week low of $72.97 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Down 15.91% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.63% from its 2023 settlement high of $88.19 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 16.47% from its 2023 settlement low of $72.97 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Off 41.82% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is down 92.00 cents or 1.07%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-05-23 1512ET