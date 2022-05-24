Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed  -  05/24 03:50:05 pm EDT
110.27 USD   +0.48%
03:48pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Staging Late Recovery, Climbing Back Near Even
MT
03:44pOil Prices Fluctuate Amid Recession Fears, Tight Supply, Commerzbank Says
MT
03:37pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 0.12% to Settle at $113.56 -- Data Talk

05/24/2022 | 03:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for July delivery gained 14 cents per barrel, or 0.12% to $113.56 today


--Up for four consecutive sessions

--Up $4.45 or 4.08% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar gain since Monday, May 16, 2022

--Largest four day percentage gain since Tuesday, May 17, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Monday, May 2, 2022 when the market rose for five straight sessions

--Up six of the past eight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, May 16, 2022

--Off 11.27% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 74.23% from its 52-week low of $65.18 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 65.42% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.27% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 43.78% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 22.26% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 3.86%

--Year-to-date it is up $35.78 or 46.00%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-24-22 1513ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.97% 113.88 Delayed Quote.44.68%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -0.08% 942.0436 Real-time Quote.42.43%
WTI 0.49% 110.271 Delayed Quote.46.38%
All news about WTI
03:48pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Staging Late Recovery, Climbing Back Near Even
MT
03:44pOil Prices Fluctuate Amid Recession Fears, Tight Supply, Commerzbank Says
MT
03:37pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
03:14pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 0.12% to Settle at $113.56 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 0.34% to Settle at $3.7818 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.35% to Settle at $3.8110 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 0.47% to Settle at $109.77 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:48pWTI Oil Edges Down as Market Balanced Between Higher US Gasoline Demand and Weak Import..
MT
02:43pJuly WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes Down US$0.52; Settles at US$109.77 per Barrel
MT
02:35pGlobal energy and funding shocks test climate commitments
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish