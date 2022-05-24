Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 0.12% to Settle at $113.56 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for July delivery gained 14 cents per barrel, or 0.12% to $113.56 today

--Up for four consecutive sessions

--Up $4.45 or 4.08% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar gain since Monday, May 16, 2022

--Largest four day percentage gain since Tuesday, May 17, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Monday, May 2, 2022 when the market rose for five straight sessions

--Up six of the past eight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, May 16, 2022

--Off 11.27% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 74.23% from its 52-week low of $65.18 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 65.42% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.27% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 43.78% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 22.26% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 3.86%

--Year-to-date it is up $35.78 or 46.00%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-24-22 1513ET