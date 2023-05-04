Front Month ICE Brent Crude for July delivery gained 17 cents per barrel, or 0.24% to $72.50 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, April 28, 2023

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Today's settlement value is the second lowest this year

--Off 41.33% from its 52-week high of $123.58 hit Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Up 0.24% from its 52-week low of $72.33 hit Wednesday, May 3, 2023

--Down 34.63% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.79% from its 2023 settlement high of $88.19 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 0.24% from its 2023 settlement low of $72.33 hit Wednesday, May 3, 2023

--Off 50.37% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is down $13.41 or 15.61%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-04-23 1510ET