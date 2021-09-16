Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 0.28% to Settle at $75.67 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Nov. delivery gained 21 cents per barrel, or 0.28% to $75.67 today

--Up for five consecutive sessions

--Up $4.22 or 5.91% over the last five sessions

--Largest five day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Aug. 30, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Monday, July 26, 2021 when the market rose for five straight sessions

--Up six of the past seven sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, July 30, 2021

--Off 1.93% from its 52-week high of $77.16 hit Monday, July 5, 2021

--Up 102.00% from its 52-week low of $37.46 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 74.76% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.93% from its 2021 settlement high of $77.16 hit Monday, July 5, 2021

--Up 48.11% from its 2021 settlement low of $51.09 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 48.20% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 3.67%

--Year-to-date it is up $23.87 or 46.08%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-16-21 1505ET