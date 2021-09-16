Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 0.28% to Settle at $75.67 -- Data Talk

09/16/2021 | 03:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Nov. delivery gained 21 cents per barrel, or 0.28% to $75.67 today

--Up for five consecutive sessions

--Up $4.22 or 5.91% over the last five sessions

--Largest five day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Aug. 30, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Monday, July 26, 2021 when the market rose for five straight sessions

--Up six of the past seven sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, July 30, 2021

--Off 1.93% from its 52-week high of $77.16 hit Monday, July 5, 2021

--Up 102.00% from its 52-week low of $37.46 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 74.76% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.93% from its 2021 settlement high of $77.16 hit Monday, July 5, 2021

--Up 48.11% from its 2021 settlement low of $51.09 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 48.20% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 3.67%

--Year-to-date it is up $23.87 or 46.08%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-16-21 1505ET

All news about WTI
03:38pUS ECONOMICS : Consumer Sentiment Likely Improved in September
MT
03:36pCAESARS ENTERTAINMENT : Sportsbook Becomes Indianapolis Colts' Sports Betting, C..
MT
03:29pEnergy Stocks Trading Well Above Intra-Day Lows After Late Recovery for Crude..
MT
03:28pDJ INDUSTRIAL : US Dollar Rises Thursday Amid Surprise Retail Sales, Philadelphi..
MT
03:20pBiden administration probing why gasoline prices are not falling
RE
03:20pCorn Drops on Weak Export Sales -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
03:13pWorld shares slide on Wall Street sell-off, China worries
RE
03:08pCHINA EVERGRANDE : World shares slide on Wall Street sell-off, China worries
RE
03:06pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 0.28% to Settle at $75.67 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:05pOil prices steady as U.S. storm threat wanes
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral