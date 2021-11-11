Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 0.28% to Settle at $82.87 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Jan. delivery gained 23 cents per barrel, or 0.28% to $82.87 today

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Off 4.09% from its 52-week high of $86.40 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 93.71% from its 52-week low of $42.78 hit Friday, Nov. 13, 2020

--Rose 90.37% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.09% from its 2021 settlement high of $86.40 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 62.20% from its 2021 settlement low of $51.09 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 43.27% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 1.79%

--Year-to-date it is up $31.07 or 59.98%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-11-21 1507ET