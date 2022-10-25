Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 0.28% to Settle at $93.52 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Dec. delivery gained 26 cents per barrel, or 0.28% to $93.52 today

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022

--Off 26.93% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 35.79% from its 52-week low of $68.87 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 8.24% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 26.93% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 18.41% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 35.98% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 6.32%

--Year-to-date it is up $15.74 or 20.24%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-25-22 1511ET