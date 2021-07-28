Log in
Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 0.35% to Settle at $74.74 -- Data Talk

07/28/2021 | 03:11pm EDT
Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Sept. delivery gained 26 cents per barrel, or 0.35% to $74.74 today

--Up six of the past seven sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, July 14, 2021

--Off 3.14% from its 52-week high of $77.16 hit Monday, July 5, 2021

--Up 99.52% from its 52-week low of $37.46 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 70.83% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.14% from its 2021 settlement high of $77.16 hit Monday, July 5, 2021

--Up 46.29% from its 2021 settlement low of $51.09 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 48.84% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 0.52%

--Year-to-date it is up $22.94 or 44.29%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-28-21 1510ET

