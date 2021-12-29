Log in
Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 0.37% to Settle at $79.23 -- Data Talk

12/29/2021 | 03:09pm EST
Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Feb. delivery gained 29 cents per barrel, or 0.37% to $79.23 today

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up $3.09 or 4.06% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Dec. 27, 2021

--Up six of the past seven sessions

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021

--Off 8.30% from its 52-week high of $86.40 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 55.08% from its 52-week low of $51.09 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Rose 54.32% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.30% from its 2021 settlement high of $86.40 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 55.08% from its 2021 settlement low of $51.09 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 45.76% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 12.27%

--Year-to-date it is up $27.43 or 52.95%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-21 1509ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.09% 79.18 Delayed Quote.52.71%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 0.24% 673.3626 Delayed Quote.51.87%
WTI 0.47% 76.469 Delayed Quote.57.36%
