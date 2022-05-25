Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed  -  05/25 08:28:25 pm BST
110.72 USD   +0.22%
08:35pU.S. Oil investors back energy transition plans at shareholder meetings
RE
08:15pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 0.41% to Settle at $114.03 -- Data Talk
DJ
08:14pOil Prices Have Calmed Down, Market Should be Well Supplied in H2, Commerzbank Says
MT
Front Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 0.41% to Settle at $114.03 -- Data Talk

05/25/2022 | 08:15pm BST
Front Month ICE Brent Crude for July delivery gained 47 cents per barrel, or 0.41% to $114.03 today


--Up for five consecutive sessions

--Up $4.92 or 4.51% over the last five sessions

--Largest five day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, May 17, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, when the market rose for five straight sessions

--Up seven of the past nine sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, May 16, 2022

--Off 10.90% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 74.95% from its 52-week low of $65.18 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 65.57% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.90% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 44.38% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 21.94% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 4.29%

--Year-to-date it is up $36.25 or 46.61%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-25-22 1514ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.24% 114.25 Delayed Quote.45.50%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 0.39% 945.7032 Real-time Quote.42.31%
WTI 0.24% 110.717 Delayed Quote.45.58%
